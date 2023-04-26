United Way launches Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund for Mason City residents

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – United Way of North Central Iowa has launched a Kirk Apartment Crisis Fund to help provide financial assistance to victims of the Kirk Apartment building fire.

Financial assistance is needed for families affected to move and restart their lives after the devastating fire. More information can be found here.

For small item donations, such as hygiene, clothing, gift cards and bedding can be directed to the Salvation Army located at 747 Village Green Dr. in Mason City. For hours and information call 641-424-4031.

Large item donations, such as furniture, kitchen ware and other household items can be donated to United Way of North Central Iowa located at 2911 4th Street SE in Mason City. Call 641-423-1774 for hours and information regarding donations.

Donate to the Crisis Fund here.

You can also text KIRKAPT to 44321, or mail checks to P.O. Box 1465, Mason City, IA 50401.

RELATED 44 people displaced after historic apartment fire in Mason City

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.