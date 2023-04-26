Rochester Public Schools superintendent addresses MCA cancelation decision

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Weeks into an ongoing cyber incident in the Rochester Public School District, its superintendent is discussing the decision to cancel the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) testing, which was set to happen in early May.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said an IT team along with third-party cybersecurity experts have continued to work around the clock since the cyber threat was first detected on April 6.

He said MCA testing requires technology like Chromebooks in order administer them, and the district simply doesn’t have the network capacities to manage them right now. He said had things gone as planned, 10,000 students would have taken the tests.

Pekel said there are not consequences for students missing the MCAs, it’s a way to for the state and district to collect data on student progress. He said RPS will soon administer its own tests to assesses student progress.

“We will miss a year of data,” he said. “We would take that data in Rochester very seriously; we would be looking at the performance our kids to try and think about how we can strengthen our schools. One of the challenges though of the MCAs is that they aren’t really useful though at the classroom level, or for individual teachers. Partly because the data doesn’t really come out until state fair time when the student is already gone from your class.”

When it comes to getting systems back up in running, Pekel said it’s unclear right now when things will be back to normal.

“I know everybody wants to know when life will return to normal,” he said. “We are sharing as much as we can share, when we know we can stand by it. Something I learned from other organizations, not just school districts that have had a cyber security incident like this where you lose credibility, you either you make commitments you can’t keep, or you give information that you later have to correct.”

