Residents and business owners face flooding challenges amid Mississippi River crest

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mississippi River in Winona reached its crest Wednesday afternoon. It’s now the fourth highest crest in Winona topping off at 18.8 feet.

Mississippi River levels at Winona (National Weather Service)

Residents along the river are feeling an impact.

“It’s stressful. I had to move everything out of my garage and basement, and I had to find a place to put it,” Winona resident Paul Bissen said.

“We’ve got about five feet of water going past the house. We lost a lot of firewood that I had down in the woods that’s all gone. We’ll chase that down when it dries up,” Winona resident Steve Strelow said.

Winona flooding (kttc)

Right now, the flow rate is more than 200,000 cubic feet of water per second.

“Typically, at a given summer, we look at 30-40,000,” Winona Tour Boat owner Aaron Repinski said.

High waters are also having an economic impact on this tourist town.

“We’re behind schedule. Usually, we’d have our boat in the water for a week or two already. We’re already refunding money, turning tours down. Unfortunately, because the water is so high, it will probably be a few weeks before people get the chance to get their boat back into the water,” Repinski said.

City leaders are doing all they can to help its residents, like running its pump system 24/7.

“There’s not a whole lot we can do about that, but as far as the groundwater level, we are definitely lowering it with the pumps right now,” Winona public works director Brian DeFrang said.

Winona leaders being extra grateful for its levy system during this monumental time.

“It was built in the mid-80′s and finished in about ‘85. They figured that it saved us millions upon millions of dollars of what would be flood damage. As you can see, this would go quite a ways into town right now,” DeFrang said.

River levels should start to recede in the coming weeks in Winona. It’s expected to reach moderate flooding levels on Saturday and continue to go down.

