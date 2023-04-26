Pleasant Thursday; Rain chances return for the end of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a decent day Wednesday, low temperatures tonight will be relatively mild, in the low to mid-40s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be breezy.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Overnight, winds will increase, with breezy conditions expected into Thursday. Winds will be from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Wind Speed and Gust Forecast (KTTC)

Thursday will be pleasant with high temperatures in the 60s and even some 70s across the region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and winds will continue to be breezy. Winds will be from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible through the day.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will be on an up-and-down trend through the week. Rain chances return to the region on Friday with isolated showers and storms Friday and Saturday with stray showers on Sunday. Along with the rain, temperatures will cool a bit over the weekend before warming again heading into the middle of next week. Conditions will be breezy as well some days with gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour possible.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

