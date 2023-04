ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s Pet of the Week came from a home damaged in a fire. Her name is Miracle.

She’s a housetrained medium-haired orange tabby and white female. She is one year and nine months old. The adoption fee is $100 + microchip fee $30 + tax.

You can learn more below.

The Pet Walk is May 6.

Meet Miracle here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.