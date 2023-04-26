Olmsted County Sheriff weighs in on Minnesota House’s pass on adult-use cannabis.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday the Minnesota House approved legislation for the legalization for adult-use cannabis in Minnesota.

The bill was introduced in January, then reviewed and approved by 16 committees before reaching the house floor. It expunges non-violent cannabis related offenses from the record of anyone previously convicted.

Not everyone is happy with the bill, as Sheriff Torgerson spoke on why he thinks the legislation has been rushed.

“It’s been the sheriff’s and the police chiefs that have been going in and saying, “we got a problem”, number one we don’t have enough DRE’s (drug recognition experts), number two we don’t have the money to train all these people that we’re going to need to have,” Torgerson explained.

Torgerson is also concerned the counties will have no say in where dispensaries can be placed.

“The idea that we are pushing this through, and law enforcement is not ready is like buying a car without safety features, you know we’re going to put this baby on the road, but it doesn’t have breaks and headlights and seat belts but we’re going with it because we want to go with it,” Torgerson said.

The sheriff is also concerned Minnesotans will self-medicate with cannabis, leading to addiction and open a gateway to other unsafe substances. Other concerns from Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office include more fatalities, mental health challenges and cannabis could end up in the hands of children.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.