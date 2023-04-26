New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern estimates Ohio derailment will cost $387M
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour