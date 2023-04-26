Mower County offers charitable beer tasting event

Beer
Beer(WNDU)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Beer, Bacon and Beignets is taking place Saturday, April 29 at Packer Arena in Austin.

Tickets are still available, though VIP Admission has already closed.

$45.00 - VIP Admission from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes early admission, event t-shirt, beer samples, and more) VIP ticket sales ENDED on April 12.

$30 .00 - General Admission from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes general admission, beer samples and more)

$15.00 - Designated Driver Admission from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes early/general admission and more)

Each ticket purchased will receive 3 strips of bacon and 2 beignets to feast on while enjoying the variety of beers and sodas available. Food trucks will be available for other food purchases.

Learn more details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour

Latest News

Beaver Bottoms
Beaver Bottoms Saloon previews upcoming concerts
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Miracle
Teens demonstrate their welding skills
Teens compete in RCTC Welding Contest