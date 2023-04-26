Mower County offers charitable beer tasting event
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Beer, Bacon and Beignets is taking place Saturday, April 29 at Packer Arena in Austin.
Tickets are still available, though VIP Admission has already closed.
$45.00 - VIP Admission from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes early admission, event t-shirt, beer samples, and more) VIP ticket sales ENDED on April 12.
$30 .00 - General Admission from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes general admission, beer samples and more)
$15.00 - Designated Driver Admission from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Includes early/general admission and more)
Each ticket purchased will receive 3 strips of bacon and 2 beignets to feast on while enjoying the variety of beers and sodas available. Food trucks will be available for other food purchases.
