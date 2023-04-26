Mild midweek temps; increasing rain chances later in the week
High temps will be in the 50s and 60s during the week; Readings in the 40s and low 50s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and very pleasant day ahead of us as high pressure continues to move through the region while warmer air slowly builds northward into the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, just a few degrees shy of the seasonal average. We’ll also enjoy a gentle southwest breeze today.
South winds will pick up later tonight as warmer air rushes into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and hover in that range throughout the night with partly cloudy skies overhead.
A stray shower or two can be expected early Thursday with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area for the rest of the day. A gusty southwest breeze will work to pull in more of that warm air during the day, at times reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average, the first time that will have happened in almost two weeks! A brief shower or two will also be possible in the late afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the west.
Friday will feature a few isolated showers in the morning with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Expect occasional sunshine between those showers with a slight north breeze and high temperatures in the low 60s.
Another area of low pressure will bring additional clouds and chances of showers to the area. Expect occasional breaks of sunshine over the weekend with a few light rain showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the weekend with readings in the low 50s on Saturday and then mid-40s on Sunday. A gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air late in the weekend. The silver lining to this unsettled weather pattern is that the rainfall amounts will be on the light side, generally less than half an inch in the coming days.
After a bright, but breezy and cold day Monday that will feature high in the upper 40s, temperatures will warm a bit each day in the coming week. Readings will be in the low 50s next Tuesday with a warming trend carrying us into the mid and upper 60s by the following weekend. The best chance of rain next week will be on Friday.
