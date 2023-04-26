Mild midweek temps; increasing rain chances later in the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and very pleasant day ahead of us as high pressure continues to move through the region while warmer air slowly builds northward into the area. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, just a few degrees shy of the seasonal average. We’ll also enjoy a gentle southwest breeze today.

Expect sunny skies with light winds today and high temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

River levels will reach their crest in Winona later today. The river is already slowly receding north of there. (KTTC)

South winds will pick up later tonight as warmer air rushes into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and hover in that range throughout the night with partly cloudy skies overhead.

A stray shower or two can be expected early Thursday with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area for the rest of the day. A gusty southwest breeze will work to pull in more of that warm air during the day, at times reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average, the first time that will have happened in almost two weeks! A brief shower or two will also be possible in the late afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the west.

Temps will be in the 60s Thursday with a few isolated showers in the area. (KTTC)

Friday will feature a few isolated showers in the morning with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Expect occasional sunshine between those showers with a slight north breeze and high temperatures in the low 60s.

There will be showers in the area at times over the next few days, but none of the days will be a total washout. (KTTC)

Another area of low pressure will bring additional clouds and chances of showers to the area. Expect occasional breaks of sunshine over the weekend with a few light rain showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the weekend with readings in the low 50s on Saturday and then mid-40s on Sunday. A gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air late in the weekend. The silver lining to this unsettled weather pattern is that the rainfall amounts will be on the light side, generally less than half an inch in the coming days.

Rain chances this week will be centered around the weekend. (KTTC)

After a bright, but breezy and cold day Monday that will feature high in the upper 40s, temperatures will warm a bit each day in the coming week. Readings will be in the low 50s next Tuesday with a warming trend carrying us into the mid and upper 60s by the following weekend. The best chance of rain next week will be on Friday.

After a cool and unsettled weekend, temps will warm nicely in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Sunshine and light winds will make for a great day across the area today. Expect 50s today amand then 60s tomorrow and Friday with increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. The weekend will be breezy, cool, and unsettled. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Upbeat Business Background - OlexandrMusic

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.