Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Luke Bryan announced Wednesday that his Farm Tour will be returning to Eyota in the fall.

Bryan will once again perform at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm on September 23, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m.

Other stops on the 2023 Farm Tour include towns in Kentucky, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin. More information can be found here.

