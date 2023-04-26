Luke Bryan returning to Eyota for 2023 Farm Tour
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Luke Bryan announced Wednesday that his Farm Tour will be returning to Eyota in the fall.
Bryan will once again perform at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm on September 23, 2023.
Tickets will go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m.
Other stops on the 2023 Farm Tour include towns in Kentucky, Iowa, Ohio and Wisconsin. More information can be found here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.