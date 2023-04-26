Lake City marina area prepares for severe flooding

By Tom Overlie
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The administrator of the Lake City marina says he and his staff are on a “holding pattern” for now. Jeff Brand says they’re taking the threat from serious flood waters day by day. As a precaution, they’ve moved 20 mobile homes off a vulnerable portion of a peninsula that extends east of the marina into Lake Pepin.

More than 50 mobile homes remain, but they’ve been disconnected from city water and sewer, and are ready to be moved in a flood emergency. Brand says the threat of saturated soil on the city-owned peninsula and potential high winds this week are their biggest concerns. Lake Pepin, which is part of the Mississippi River, has reached 19 feet.

The last time the city was forced to remove the mobile homes off the peninsula was back in 2001.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

