Flooding continues in Wabasha near homes and businesses

By KTTC Staff and Noah Caplan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Sump pumps were working around the clock Tuesday along the streets of Wabasha, as many residents were draingin their homes of the Mississippi River’s high waters.

“My neighbors have been getting some water and they’ve been pumping out the water. I know a couple of people across the street here have been doing the same,” Wabasha resident Shawn Hoffman said.

Just down the street from Gerken’s Town and Country in Wabasha, the town’s baseball field is covered in water. The flooding also reached the backyards of neighboring houses, coming within feet of the store itself. Gerken’s said their mill is not in use due to the flooding.

“As of right now the mill is not operating, because we got the water in the basement, don’t have the legs to get the corn and beans through,” Rachel Lewison from Gerken’s Town and County explained.

Though the business never anticipated being a waterfront property, the store was still open for business.

However, the cleanup will be costly, dealing with mold, mud and debris. Residents did say they expect the water to recede soon.

