Bright and mild midweek; showers possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We may have achieved weather perfection, or at least as close to late April perfection as we can come given our recent spell of breezy, cold, and at times wet weather. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, just a few degrees shy of the seasonal average. We’ll also enjoy a gentle southwest breeze today.

Expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s today. (KTTC)

A few local cities have begun to see river levels recede while the river reaches its crest in Winona today. (KTTC)

South winds will pick up later tonight as warmer air rushes into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and hover in that range throughout the night with partly cloudy skies overhead.

A stray shower or two can be expected early Thursday with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area for the rest of the day. A gusty southwest breeze will work to pull in more of that warm air during the day, at times reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s which is actually a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average, the first time that will have happened in almost two weeks! A brief shower or two will also be possible in the late afternoon and evening as a storm system approaches from the west.

Friday will feature a few isolated showers in the morning with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Expect occasional sunshine between those showers with a slight north breeze and high temperatures in the low 60s.

A few light showers will be possible in the area over the course of the next few days. (KTTC)

Although there will be multiple chances of rain in the next few days, rainfall amounts will be light. (KTTC)

Another area of low pressure will bring additional clouds and chances of showers to the area. Expect occasional breaks of sunshine over the weekend with a few light rain showers possible on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the weekend with readings in the low 50s on Saturday and then mid-40s on Sunday. A gusty northwest breeze will add an extra chill to the air late in the weekend. The silver lining to this unsettled weather pattern is that the rainfall amounts will be on the light side, generally less than half an inch in the coming days.

A few showers can be expected over the weekend with cooler than normal weather for a few days. (KTTC)

After a bright, but breezy and cold day Monday that will feature high in the upper 40s, temperatures will warm a bit each day in the coming week. Readings will be in the low 50s next Tuesday with a warming trend carrying us into the mid and upper 60s by the following weekend. The best chance of rain next week will be on Friday.

Temps will cool quite a bit this weekend, but a big warm-up is in store next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Sunshine and light winds will make for a great day across the area today. Expect 50s today amand then 60s tomorrow and Friday with increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. The weekend will be breezy, cool, and unsettled. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Upbeat Business Background - OlexandrMusic

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.