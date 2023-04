FOUNTAIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Jody Wiza is a co-owner of Beaver Bottoms Saloon. She joined Midwest Access Wednesday to preview some of the big concerts coming up at the Fountain saloon.

Sara Evans, Rodney Atkins and Warrant are some of the big-name acts this year. Beaver Bottoms Saloon is known for getting some big-name guests.

More details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.