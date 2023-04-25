Tranquil midweek sunshine; cooler with showers this weekend
High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s until the weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright and pleasant weather is dominating the region today thanks to a large area of high pressure that is slowly settling in from the north. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s and a light northeast breeze. Overall, it’s a pleasant, but cool Tuesday for us as temperatures are running about ten degrees below the seasonal average.
After a clear and cold night tonight, abundant sunshine and a light southwest breeze will work together to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 50s in the area.
Warmer air will blow into the region on Thursday ahead of a large storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. A stray, light rain shower or two will be possible early in the morning with additional showers possible late in the day. Under partly sunny skies, high temperatures will be in the low 60s with gusty southwest winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.
Friday will be a little more unsettled and slightly cooler. Expect a few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
As the large storm system marches through the heart of our area over the weekend, we can expect off-and-on light rain showers and gusty winds. A few glimpses of sunshine will also be possible between those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with raw northwest winds that will certainly add an extra chill to the air. As it stands right now, rainfall will be perky and intermittent, but not heavy over the weekend.
Light rain showers and brisk winds will linger for next Monday before the slow-moving storm system finally moves out of the region. Sunshine will re-emerge next Tuesday and it looks like we’ll stick with sunny and peaceful weather for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be a little warmer each day during the week and readings in the 60s can be expected next Thursday and Friday.
