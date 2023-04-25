Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

He was booked on one count of endangerment, one count of deadly aggravated assault, one count...
Man accused of intentionally crashing into cars, police say
For an accurate representation, Mattel says it worked with the National Down Syndrome Society...
Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome
Harry Belafonte, the civil rights activist and entertainer, died of congestive heart failure at...
Performer, activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on unions