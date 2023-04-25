Sunny today and Wednesday; rain chances increase later in the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright and pleasant weather is dominating the region today thanks to a large area of high pressure that is slowly settling in from the north. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s and a light northeast breeze. Overall, it’s a pleasant, but cool Tuesday for us as temperatures are running about ten degrees below the seasonal average.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day with high temps in the low 50s. (KTTC)

After a clear and cold night tonight, abundant sunshine and a light southwest breeze will work together to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 50s in the area.

High temps will be in the 50s and low 60s Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. (KTTC)

The Mississippi River reached its crest in Lake City and Wabasha this morning. The river level will hold steady for a couple of days and before it begins to very slowly fall. The river level in Winona will reach its Wednesday morning. (KTTC)

Warmer air will blow into the region on Thursday ahead of a large storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. A stray, light rain shower or two will be possible early in the morning with additional showers possible late in the day. Under partly sunny skies, high temperatures will be in the low 60s with gusty southwest winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour.

There will be chances for isolated showers late in the week. The weekend offers a slightly better chance of scattered showers with cool winds. (KTTC)

Friday will be a little more unsettled and slightly cooler. Expect a few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

As the large storm system marches through the heart of our area over the weekend, we can expect off-and-on light rain showers and gusty winds. A few glimpses of sunshine will also be possible between those showers. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with raw northwest winds that will certainly add an extra chill to the air. As it stands right now, rainfall will be perky and intermittent, but not heavy over the weekend.

Shower chances will increase as we approach the weekend. Temps will cool quite a bit in the weekend time frame. (KTTC)

Light rain showers and brisk winds will linger for next Monday before the slow-moving storm system finally moves out of the region. Sunshine will re-emerge next Tuesday and it looks like we’ll stick with sunny and peaceful weather for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be a little warmer each day during the week and readings in the 60s can be expected next Thursday and Friday.

After a cool and unsettled weekend, temps will warm nicely in the first week of May. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day and high temperatures in the low 50s. After a pleasant Wednesday, a large storm system will approach the area bringing increasing rain chances for the end of the week. Temperatures will take a tumble over the weekend with highs in the 40s. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Musik Tiktok - Dj unodhowhow

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.