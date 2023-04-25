Southeast Minnesota first responders partake in mass casualty training

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – A local event brought hands on emergency training. The Oronoco Fire Department and Oronoco First Responders hosted a mass casualty incident training event on Monday.

Other emergency agencies from Byron, Zumbrota, Elgin, and Olmsted County also participated in the training.

The training focused on extrication of victims from vehicles, triage, treatment, and transporting patients. With this simulation, they were able to highlight a real problem with mass casualty incidents, more victims than responders.

Actors were hired to make the training more realistic, and organizers of the event stressed the importance of learning to work as a team.

