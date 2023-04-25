Slightly warmer midweek; Late week rain chances

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and chilly night is in store for the region tonight as temperatures cool back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be mainly clear with light east winds at 5-10 mph.

One more sunny day is ahead for Wednesday before cloud cover and rain chances return for the end of the week. Abundant sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected Wednesday with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Clouds return Thursday with the chance for the occasional stray rain shower during the day. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonal in the low 60s with strong southwest winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Cloudy skies continue into Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Most of the day should remain dry with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in later in the evening, lasting overnight into Saturday.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Scattered rain showers will continue into Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s. Isolated rain chances look to linger into Sunday as temperatures settle into the mid-40s. Seasonably cold temperatures will last into early next week with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

