Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department will encourage Rochester residents to participate in “No Mow May” for the fourth consecutive year.

Rochester Parks & Recreation say May is when pollinator species are the most vulnerable, as they have just returned from migration or come out of hibernation and need locally-sourced nectar to continue their life cycles and colonies.

Yard signs are available for residents and business owners participating in No Mow May. Signs can be printed at home or picked up from City Hall. The signs available at City Hall are already printed, laminated and attached to a small wooden post. It is limited to one per household and/or business. Call 507-328-2525 for availability of the signs before arrival.

Participants can dedicate as little or as much of their lawns they desire to No Mow May because even a small section will provide benefits to pollinators.

Participating in No Mow May does not exempt properties from following the noxious weed portion of Rochester City Ordinance 8-5. Noxious weeds are still not permitted.

“Participating in No Mow May is an easy, low cost, low effort way to help our pollinator species. All you have to do is nothing in the month of May. What better way to support the environment than having to do almost nothing?”

Forestry Supervisor Alison Litchy

City of Rochester parks participating in No Mow May include:

  • Fieldstone
  • The Gardens
  • Parkside
  • Homestead (not including the ballfield)
  • Wedgewood Hills
  • Schmidt
  • Cassidy Ridge
  • Elton Hills

