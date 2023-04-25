Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Local Government Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester leaders are getting together to lay out their plans for the coming months.

Tuesday, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Local Government Program at the Rochester Country Club.

City Council leaders shared its upcoming initiatives and priorities like the city’s Chateau Theater improvements and LINK Rapid Transit construction.

“It’s just a hugely exciting, innovative project that to move people smoothly around our community,” City Council president Brooke Carlson said.

The city also broke down its legislative priorities like funding for flood control and addressing homelessness.

“We have some really important priorities right now. Many of which were priorities last year, but didn’t happen so there’s an extra emphasis on wanting to get those funded this year,” Carlson said.

Parks and Recreation touted the city’s first ever Parks and Recreation Master Plan that’s in the works right now, specifically the Soldiers Field Pool project.

“We have the deck space we need. We have the amenities that have been anticipated by this community for years. The good news is we’re going to miss one season, and we’ll be swimming hopefully in Memorial Day of 2024,” Parks and Recreation director Paul Widman said.

Rochester Public Schools leaders also shared their three-year strategic plan that involves initiatives like more mental health resources and engaging with parents.

“We’re rethinking family engagement, especially to help out families who need additional support at home to help their kids succeed academically in school. We’ll be launching a parent empowerment program over the course of the next year,” RPS superintendent Kent Pekel said.

However, like many of these projects, they won’t happen all at once or in a linear process.

“All of these are not happening at the same time. This is a three-year plan, and the problem with this graphic. It’s good because it gets into one picture, but it doesn’t convey that this is a staggered implementation,” Superintendent Pekel said.

Kent Pekel (KTTC News)

The event concluded with a panel where each speaker returned to the stage for a Q&A with other event goers.

