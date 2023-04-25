Residents evacuated due to fire in downtown Mason City apartment building

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City.

Residents of the building were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown and authorities have opened an investigation.

The apartment was built in 1896 and police have called this a historic event, asking people to stay away from the area as they work to battle the fire.

