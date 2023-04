ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Northern Lights were visible Sunday night across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Peak viewing was from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday morning when the geomagnetic activity was at its highest.

Below are some of the beautiful photos that were captured and shared with us at KTTC.

