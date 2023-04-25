Owner of New Spin shows Midwest Access host Kamie all about electric bikes

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler stopped by New Spin Bicycle Shop where you’ll find high-quality electric assist bikes, electric scooters, traditional bikes, accessories, education, service, support, test rides, and fun!

Offering exciting new possibilities for families, older adults, businesses, commuters, or anyone looking for new adventures and a practical new mode of transport.

New Spin was started by friendly folks with a love of adventure and a passion for the life-changing possibilities of e-bikes.

He also showed off a really expensive bike!

