Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota House approved legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The bill passed on a bipartisan vote of 71-59.

Introduced in January, the bill was reviewed and approved by 16 committees before reaching the House Floor.

“We know Minnesota’s current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good. Over the last three years, DFLers in the legislature have worked and listened to build a Minnesota-specific model for cannabis legalization. This bill creates a safe, well-regulated legal marketplace, and includes best practices for consumer protection, health, and public safety. It also prioritizes a robust expungement program, so people who have been disproportionately impacted by our current cannabis laws can move on with their lives. It is time for legalization, and I’m proud to carry this bill forward.”

In its current version, it would permit a person age 21 or older to:

Possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis flower in a public place or 1.5 pounds in a person’s residence;

Possess or transport no more than 8 grams of adult-use cannabis concentrate;

Possess or transport edible products infused with up to 800 milligrams of THC;

Give away cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in an amount that is legal for a person to possess in public;

Use cannabis flower and cannabinoid products in private areas; and

Cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.

Once signed into law, Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis and the third state in the Midwest.

Created with this bill is the Office of Cannabis Management, which will oversee the regulation of cannabis, cannabis products, hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products.

“Our current cannabis laws aren’t working for Minnesota. Criminalizing a product that many people think should be available continues a legacy of racial injustice that is no longer defensible. This sensible legislation addresses racial inequities in our criminal justice system and mitigates risks posed by legalizing the adult use of cannabis. It is time to end prohibition and to move forward with legislation.”

According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, this legislation provides for automatic expungement of prior petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor marijuana convictions and creates a Cannabis Expungement Board to review other cannabis convictions and determine whether a person is eligible for expungement.

Up next, the Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

