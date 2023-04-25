Minnesota House approves bill improving safety at oil refineries

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – the Minnesota House of Representatives has passed a bill to improve training requirements for workers employed by contractors at oil refineries. The legislation – which passed on a vote of 83-46 – would require a certain percentage of employees of the contractors to have registered apprenticeship-level training or five years of equivalent experience.

The bill author, Representative Dave Lislegard says at its core, the legislation is about safety for workers and communities. “People who live in the neighborhoods near these facilities should have the peace of mind that all workers are properly trained to do quality work every day, and that’s exactly what this bill will ensure.”

The legislation includes requirements for a skilled and trained workforce at an increasing percentage over three years. By January 1, 2024, at least 30% of the contractor’s workforce must have entered or completed a registered apprenticeship program in the building and construction trades. The minimum percentage increases to 45% on January 1, 2025, and again increases to 60% on January 1, 2026. The bill authorizes the Department of Labor and Industry to investigate complaints, issue compliance orders, and issue fines from $5,000 to $10,000 per violation.

In recent years, workers have been calling attention to safety shortcomings with increasing urgency. Potential hazards at the sites include scaffolding, air respirators, crane lifts, and volatile chemicals, the improper use of which could result in harm not just to workers, but significant environmental and community impacts.

