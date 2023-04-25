Minnesota Department of Education Releases Graduation Data, includes Rocester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Education has released graduation rate data for the class of 2022 and Rochester Public Schools saw its graduation rate go up.

The RPS graduation rate went up 2.1% from the previous year. The graduation rate for the state went up 0.2% between 2021 and 2022.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel issued a statement below:

“Throughout the school year last year, we focused on building relationships with all of our students, especially those from groups that struggled the most during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think this increase in Rochester’s graduation rate overall and especially the graduation rates of students from historically marginalized communities suggests that strategy paid off.”

