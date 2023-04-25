KTTC visits Wabasha to check in on flooding

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Much of the region is experiencing flooding this spring, and one town is being hit harder than others.

The city of Wabasha is on the Mississippi River at the foot of Lake Pepin.

The water levels on the Mississippi River are peaking at near 19 feet as of Tuesday and areas in Wabasha are experiencing the high water levels first hand.

KTTC reporter Noah Caplan took a trip over to Wabasha to see how the community is dealing with the flooding.

