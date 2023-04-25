Just For Kix Dance to hold year-end Nationals competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just For Kix Dance, with Head Quarters in Brainerd, will be holding its year-end Nationals Competition at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Just For Kix Dance teams from Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Nebraska will travel to Rochester from Thursday, April 26 to Sunday, April 30, 2023.

There will be 1823 teams competing with 6668 dancers involved. There are 120 communities involved.

Categories include kick, hip-hop, pom, lyrical, and jazz. Category groupings are based on class size, program size, and average grade.

Each division is judged by 5 qualified judges, with over 50 judges involved.

Just For Kix owner Cindy Clough stopped by KTTC Tuesday to give us a little more information about the competition.

