Good Earth Village to hold open house

Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley.
Good Earth Village, a summer camp near Spring Valley.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Good Earth Village will host an open house on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Good Earth Village is a ministry that offers a full-service retreat center, summer camp programs, leadership development training, and community service opportunities.

The open house will be from 2-5 p.m.

Guests will be able to explore grounds, participate in camp activates and meet some of the year-round staff members that will serve kids this summer.

It is a free event for all ages.

Erik Dahl, Good Earth Village’s Program Director, joined KTTC Tuesday to give us more information about the open house.

You can find more information about Good Earth Village here.

