Good Earth Village to hold open house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Good Earth Village will host an open house on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Good Earth Village is a ministry that offers a full-service retreat center, summer camp programs, leadership development training, and community service opportunities.

The open house will be from 2-5 p.m.

Guests will be able to explore grounds, participate in camp activates and meet some of the year-round staff members that will serve kids this summer.

It is a free event for all ages.

Erik Dahl, Good Earth Village’s Program Director, joined KTTC Tuesday to give us more information about the open house.

