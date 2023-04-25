Controlled burns from Iowa border to Albert Lea today

Controlled Burn
Controlled Burn(KMOT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-If you see smoke or flames while driving on I-35 from the Iowa border to Albert lea today, do not be alarmed.

MnDOT crews will be doing a prescribed burn in the area.

This is done to provide healthy roadside vegetation, which helps preserve rare species populations and promote tall native grasses that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across our roads.

There may be some lane closures or shifts, as well as equipment in the area during the burn.

MnDot officials say to be alert, slow down, and watch for burn crews along the Iowa border to Albert Lea.

  • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
  • Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
  • Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
  • Avoid making lane changes within work zones

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools
Minnesota Department of Education Releases Graduation Data, includes Rocester Public Schools
First responder training
Southeast Minnesota first responders partake in mass casualty training
Lake City
PHOTO GALLERY: Northern lights spotted in southeast Minnesota
SE Minnesota
Northern Lights Spotted in Southeast Minnesota