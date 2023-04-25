Controlled burns from Iowa border to Albert Lea today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-If you see smoke or flames while driving on I-35 from the Iowa border to Albert lea today, do not be alarmed.

MnDOT crews will be doing a prescribed burn in the area.

This is done to provide healthy roadside vegetation, which helps preserve rare species populations and promote tall native grasses that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across our roads.

There may be some lane closures or shifts, as well as equipment in the area during the burn.

MnDot officials say to be alert, slow down, and watch for burn crews along the Iowa border to Albert Lea.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)

Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

Avoid making lane changes within work zones

