Athlete of the Week - Ella Babcock, Kasson-Mantorville Softball

Kasson, Minn. (KTTC) – Kasson-Mantorville senior, Ella Babcock, has been dominant for the Komets this season. Last Thursday, she tossed a gem: a five-inning no-hitter including six strikeouts.

“You play nine on nine. You don’t play one on nine,” stated Babcock who shared the credit. “I can’t do it myself and having trust that even if I miss a pitch by just like an inch, they got me. You know what I mean? I can’t do it all, nor would I think that I could. You just have to trust who’s behind you.”

The Komets dominated both of their games Thursday. Defeating Austin and Pine As dominant as Babcock was on the rubber, she was also great at the plate going 5-8 with a double, home run, and two RBI. When her pitching is on point, it translates in the batter’s box.

“So when I go up on the mound, and I’m like doing really well, said Babcock. “It’s way easier to go into the plate and be like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do really well here too’.”

Strong performances on the mound don’t always happen, but a home run can also add confidence moving forward.

“It was a no-doubter right away,” recalled Komet Softball coach, Paul Mann. “So, that was good to see from her because she’s had so many hard-hit balls this year that had been right to the shortstop or right back at the pitcher.”

“This is a game of failure,” added Babcock. “I expect to not hit every single ball or get a double every time, but just being able to transfer what I do on the mound to what I do at the plate is really important for me.”

There is evidence of athletic talent with statistics to back it up, but Ella’s off-field intangibles are just as important for the Komets.

“She’s a tremendous leader,” mentioned Mann. “We have a young group underneath these four or five seniors. So, her ability to rally those around her, and she’s so easy to talk to. She’s a three-sport athlete, and just a tremendous leader both on and off the field.”

