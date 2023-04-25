44 people displaced after historic apartment fire in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Salvation Army in Mason City is working with the American Red Cross to assist displaced residents after a historic apartment fire in Mason City on Monday.

According to the Salvation Army, 44 adult residents are now without a home. Seven or eight of those residents are currently staying in a shelter that has been set up in the gymnasium at the Salvation Army.

The Kirk Apartment building was built in 1896 and Mason City police have called this a historic event.

Donations are being accepted to help everyone impacted.

Clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene products are all needed. The Salvation Army is also excepting cash donations.

You can bring donations to the Salvation Army from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 747 Village Green Drive in Mason City.

More information about the fire is expected to be released later Tuesday.

