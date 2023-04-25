44 people displaced after historic apartment fire in Mason City

Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the Kirk Apartments in downtown...
Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at the Kirk Apartments in downtown Mason City.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Salvation Army in Mason City is working with the American Red Cross to assist displaced residents after a historic apartment fire in Mason City on Monday.

According to the Salvation Army, 44 adult residents are now without a home. Seven or eight of those residents are currently staying in a shelter that has been set up in the gymnasium at the Salvation Army.

The Kirk Apartment building was built in 1896 and Mason City police have called this a historic event.

Donations are being accepted to help everyone impacted.

Clothing, shoes, and personal hygiene products are all needed. The Salvation Army is also excepting cash donations.

You can bring donations to the Salvation Army from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 747 Village Green Drive in Mason City.

More information about the fire is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Madeline Kingsbury
Brother of missing Winona woman weighs in on search efforts
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future

Latest News

Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Minnesota House passes legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis
Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Missing Minneapolis man identified as body found in Mississippi River
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
Rochester encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’
Garland Joseph Nelson was sentenced for federal crimes.
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to slaying of 2 Wisconsin brothers