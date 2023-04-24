Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire
Ten chickens die in livestock shed fire.
10 chickens die in Marion Township shed fire

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother
Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody