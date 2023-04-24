Seasonably cool this week; a rainy, cool weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Slightly warmer air is moving into the region today in the wake of the chilly weather we experienced over the weekend. With the help of some late April sunshine, temperatures will top out around 50 degrees this afternoon. That’s almost ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average, but still much warmer than the 30s and low 40s we registered on Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance is producing a few sprinkles and flurries in the area and some of those will pop up from time to time in the morning hours today. Winds will be fairly light, swinging from west to northwest in the afternoon.

Aside from a few isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, we'll enjoy a bright and tranquil Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s. (KTTC)

A few spotty rain and snow showers will be possible in the area early today. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle into the region from the north overnight, bringing clear and chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with light north winds.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably cool under the Canadian high pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a slight northeasterly breeze.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps around 50 degrees. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build northward in the middle part of the week on the backside of the high pressure. Under mostly sunny skies and with the help of a light south wind, temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid-50s. Readings will approach 60 degrees on Thursday, making that the warmest day of the week, but clouds will thicken during the day as a large storm system approaches from the west. A few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A large storm system will become cut off from the upper winds, thus bringing a few days of rain to the area this weekend. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 40s and 50s all week. There will be increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. (KTTC)

Thick clouds and more widespread rain showers will spread across the area from Friday through the weekend as the large, slow-moving storm system from the west plants itself in the heart of our area. The storm system likely won’t move out until early next week, meaning gray, cool, and wet weather may be the rule for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Friday and then the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the storm system will add an extra chill to the air late in the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend before warming nicely next week. (KTTC)

