Seasonably cool & quiet start to the week; Rain chances return for the late week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather chilly weekend, temperatures are expected to slowly warm throughout the week with rain chances returning to the region by the late week. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear as temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunny and seasonably cool conditions are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-50s with light winds.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(KTTC)

Temperatures are expected to be near normal by Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds roll back in for the late week as isolated rain chances are possible throughout the day.

Scattered to widespread rain is expected Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid-40s and low 50s. Additional rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday with below-normal temperatures in the mid-40s. This soggy stretch of weather isn’t good news for riverside cities experiencing flooding as some areas could see upwards of 1″ of rain by the end of the weekend.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

