Meeting the Olmsted County Commissioners

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregory Wright is starting a regular segment on Midwest Access. He joined host Kamie Roesler Monday to share more about the commissioners and what they are working on.

You can learn more about the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners and the work happening in the county by visiting their website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire
Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing

Latest News

Meeting the Olmsted County Commissioners
Meeting the Olmsted County Commissioners
Frequency One Festival
Frequency One Spring Festival
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Reports: Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets
Nik Speliopoulos
KTTC welcomes sports reporter Nik Speliopoulos