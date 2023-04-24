KTTC welcomes sports reporter Nik Speliopoulos

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nik Speliopoulos is the newest member of the KTTC team. He joins Julian Mitchell in the sports department.

Speliopoulos previously was a sports reporter at KTTC’s sister station in Fairbanks, Alaska, however, he is a St. Cloud State University graduate and a Brainerd native.

He joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Monday to share a little bit more about himself.

You can give him a follow on Twitter here.

