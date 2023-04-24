‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday, April 24, 2023 in announcing criminal charges.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire
Ten chickens die in livestock shed fire.
10 chickens die in Marion Township shed fire

Latest News

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody