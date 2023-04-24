Honoring the life of retired Zumbrota Police Officer Gary Schroeder

Gary Schroeder
Gary Schroeder(KTTC News)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday was a quiet day in the town of Zumbrota, as community members remember and honor the life of retired police officer Gary Schroeder Jr.

“He was a mentor, a coworker, a husband, a son, a father, a cousin, a friend. Whatever way you knew him, doesn’t matter, because he was so many things to different people during his time here on Earth,” his sister Elizabeth Koop said.

He is remembered as a compassionate person who loved his community, serving on the department for 18 years.

“He wasn’t afraid to share his feelings and cry with those who he loved and with anyone who needed help. He was very strong in his faith and fully trusted the Lord,” Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan said.

“His commitment to everyone in this community was very important to him, because you, the community members of Zumbrota and the members of this church and his law enforcement family, gave him a home,” Koop said.

He was an outdoorsman who loved sharing his passion with his friends and family.

“Gary truly left an impression on every single person he met, every person he came across. He left a legacy. He left a legacy right here in this community,” Schroeder’s friend Chris Horvath said.

His loved ones are using this time to bring awareness to supporting our law enforcement and their mental health.

“It all starts with you and me. By standing up for these people. The people who answer 911 calls. They choose to say yes when so many people say no. Gary’s legacy is the change that needs to happen,” Horvath said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

