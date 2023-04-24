Cool weather persists this week; a rainy weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Slightly warmer air is moving into the region today in the wake of the chilly weather we experienced over the weekend. With the help of some late April sunshine, temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. That’s almost ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average, but still much warmer than the 30s and low 40s we registered on Saturday and Sunday. A weak disturbance is producing a few sprinkles in the area and some of those will pop up from time to time until late in the afternoon in just a portion of the local area. Winds will be fairly light, swinging from west to northwest in the afternoon.

Expect partly sunny skies with a few sprinkles in parts of the area this afternoon. High temps will be around 50 degrees. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle into the region from the north overnight, bringing clear and chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with light north winds.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonably cool under the Canadian high pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a slight northeasterly breeze.

Expect sunny skies with high temps close to 50 degrees. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build northward in the middle part of the week on the backside of the high pressure. Under mostly sunny skies and with the help of a light south wind, temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid-50s.

The Mississippi River will reach its crest in our area this week, mainly between tonight and Wednesday. (KTTC)

Readings will approach 60 degrees on Thursday, making that the warmest day of the week, but clouds will thicken during the day as a large storm system approaches from the west. A few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

A large storm system will slowly migrate through the Upper Mississippi Valley later this week, bringing cool, gray, and wet weather to the area. (KTTC)

The next couple of days will be bright and pleasant before a slow-moving storm system brings rain for the end of the week and weekend. (KTTC)

Thick clouds and more widespread rain showers will spread across the area from Friday through the weekend as the large, slow-moving storm system from the west plants itself in the heart of our area. The storm system likely won’t move out until early next week, meaning gray, cool, and wet weather may be the rule for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Friday and then the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday. A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the storm system will add an extra chill to the air late in the weekend.

After a cool and damp weekend, temps will be warmer and more seasonable next week. (KTTC)

