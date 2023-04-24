Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future

Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Expect parking closures in the public parking ramps for cleaning and maintenance.

The Civic Center Ramp, one of the busiest in town, will close at 2 p.m. Monday. All cars must be out by 6 p.m. or be towed. The ramp will re-open Wednesday at 5 .a.m.

Other parking ramp closures will happen over weekends in May and June.

A list of the scheduled closures is below:

  • April 24 – 25, Civic Center Ramp
  • May 5 – 7, Center Street Ramp
  • May 19 – 21, 3rd Street Ramp
  • May 26 – 28, 2nd Street Ramp
  • June 2 – 4, Ramp 6
  • June 16 – 18, 1st Street Ramp

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora outlook
Northern Lights possible tonight
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
Multiple children pulled from apartment building fire in Cannon Falls
10-month-old dies after Cannon Falls apartment building fire
Ten chickens die in livestock shed fire.
10 chickens die in Marion Township shed fire

Latest News

Body discovered in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing
KTTC News Now
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Road closed sign generic
Closure of 65th Street NW begins Monday