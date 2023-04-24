Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Expect parking closures in the public parking ramps for cleaning and maintenance.
The Civic Center Ramp, one of the busiest in town, will close at 2 p.m. Monday. All cars must be out by 6 p.m. or be towed. The ramp will re-open Wednesday at 5 .a.m.
Other parking ramp closures will happen over weekends in May and June.
A list of the scheduled closures is below:
- April 24 – 25, Civic Center Ramp
- May 5 – 7, Center Street Ramp
- May 19 – 21, 3rd Street Ramp
- May 26 – 28, 2nd Street Ramp
- June 2 – 4, Ramp 6
- June 16 – 18, 1st Street Ramp
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.