Civic Center Ramp closing Monday, more parking closures in the future

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Expect parking closures in the public parking ramps for cleaning and maintenance.

The Civic Center Ramp, one of the busiest in town, will close at 2 p.m. Monday. All cars must be out by 6 p.m. or be towed. The ramp will re-open Wednesday at 5 .a.m.

Other parking ramp closures will happen over weekends in May and June.

A list of the scheduled closures is below:

April 24 – 25, Civic Center Ramp

May 5 – 7, Center Street Ramp

May 19 – 21, 3rd Street Ramp

May 26 – 28, 2nd Street Ramp

June 2 – 4, Ramp 6

June 16 – 18, 1st Street Ramp

