Body discovered in Mississippi River, north of Red Wing

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (KTTC) – A body was discovered in the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon in Pierce County, Wisconsin.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), it received a report at 4:44 p.m. that a kayaker discovered a body in the Mississippi River, north of Diamond Bluff.

The body was located floating in what would typically be an inland area but was currently flooded because of the high water on the Mississippi River. The body had been in the water for an undetermined amount of time.

GCSO confirmed Monday that it was the body of a male. The Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy and will assist with identification.

GCSO was assisted at the scene by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR.

