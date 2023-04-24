Reports: Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have completed the long awaited trade to send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference the trade has not been finalized, but he would have more information later in the week.

Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eWbs1tDsu4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Green Bay and New York will swap picks in the first round of this year’s draft with the Packers now selecting first at number 13, and the Jets taking the 15th pick.

The Packers also receive one of the Jets second round picks, number 42 overall, and a sixth rounder in this year’s draft. There’s a conditional 2nd round pick in 2024 that could become a first rounder if Rodgers takes 65 percent of the offensive snaps this season.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.