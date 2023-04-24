65th Street construction starts in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A major construction project started on 65th Street NW in Rochester Monday.

The area from the Menard’s entrance up to 50th Avenue NW is now closed.

Crews will be installing blacktop paths for pedestrians and cyclists, along with roundabouts.

“It’s originally a township highway out here and now we’re upgrading it to a city street, based on all the development pressures that’s occurred put a lot more traffic on it,” Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer said. “It’s kind of getting to the point where it’s unsafe.”

Access to Dakota Middle School will remain intact for the remainder of the school year. The construction will begin on a roundabout at the intersection of of 50th Avenue NW and 65th Street NW.

“The roundabout will look a lot like the one we have over by Dakota on 50th Avenue. It will go in after the end of Dakota’s calendar,” Niemeyer said.

There will be several construction detours. Drivers are not able to travel from 50th Avenue towards Hwy 52.

“If your intent is to come up 50th Avenue and take 65th towards the east towards 52, that isn’t open at the moment, nor will it be open through the end of construction season,” Niemeyer said.

Detours also involve going through nearby neighborhoods. The impact on those residents is yet to be seen. The project is expected to be completed by October or November, depending on the weather.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.