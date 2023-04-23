Temperatures gradually warming through the week with late-week rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Saturday were downright chilly for April, with highs only warming into the upper-30s and a few low-40s.

Saturday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Temperatures will start gradually warming beginning today with highs in the low to mid-40s across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

It will still be cold tonight, with lows in the upper-20s expected across the region. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with winds from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Warming will continue Monday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be light, from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Warming will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday before a little bit of a cool-down heading into next weekend. Along with the cool-down, there are isolated rain chances for the end of the week into next weekend.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Looking ahead to May, the month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing models leaning towards near normal temperatures for the month of May, hopefully meaning that temperatures will warm heading into May. Precipitation-wise, models are leaning toward drier than normal conditions.

May Outlook (KTTC)

