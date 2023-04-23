Remembering the Holocaust in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday was Holocaust Memorial Day, an annual observance to commemorate the victims of the genocide that killed six million Jews and millions of other Holocaust victims by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

The B’nai Israel Synagogue hosted a special Yom HaShoah Observance Day service. It commemorates the Warsaw Uprising, when the Jewish people resisted against the Nazis during WWII.

The service has speakers from Ukraine to shed light on what is happening in Europe these days and how the Holocaust affected their families.

“Antisemitism is so ramped in this country, it’s hard to keep track of it and the Jewish people cannot safeguard this memory alone,” Rabbi Michelle Werner said. “This is a way to remember all the Holocaust victims. Because many don’t have families because many were all annihilated. So, we do our best to remember them.”

Werner also said they take this day to remember 44 Jewish children who were deported by Nazi Klaus Barbie and killed in the gas chambers in Auschwitz.

“We teach our children and it’s good that they know,” Werner said. “There are more and more people denying the Holocaust. The living memory is shrinking. The clear message is the Jewish people cannot safeguard this memory alone. If no one steps up to do it, then the events that transpired will transpire again.”

