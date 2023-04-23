Northern Lights possible tonight

Quiet & cool start to the work week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s a good chance to see the Northern Lights in Southeast Minnesota and northeastern Iowa tonight. The lights are expected to be visible along the horizon between 9 pm tonight and 4 am Monday with peak viewing expected between 10 pm and 1 am. Be sure to get away from the city lights for a chance to see them!

Aurora outlook
Aurora outlook(KTTC)

The good news is that clouds are expected to clear out a bit by then, leaving partly cloudy skies across the region, so we should be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. Dress warmly if you plan to head outside tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. A stray sprinkle or two is possible before sunset.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

A quiet but cool start to the week is in store for Monday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s and partly sunny skies. Our temperatures will slowly warm throughout the upcoming week but will remain below normal. Abundant sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s by Thursday, but our area could see the chance for a few spotty rain showers. Additional rain chances are expected for the weekend, with the best opportunities for rain on Friday and Saturday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

