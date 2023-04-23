Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Mississippi water levels are continuing to rise fast and are expected to become much worse by Tuesday. The city of Wabasha is experiencing some of the worst flooding it’s seen in years its now under a local emergency.

The water is rising six to eight inches a night and now starting affect roads, fields and businesses.

“It’s just faster than it normally is so normally we have two or three days to prepare for it, and we don’t now,” Wabasha Emergency Management Director Darren Sheeley said.

Last week the flood level was at a 4.5, now on Saturday, Sheeley reported a level of 15.8.

“Right now, we have such an issue with the water flowing over the roads and we as city officials have to make sure that we don’t allow the water to flow through and so that’s what we’re doing today just kind of checking with residents and making sure that we don’t have flow anywhere,” Sheeley explained.

The flooding is now starting to wash away the shoreline, but Wabasha resident Preston Cook isn’t worried and said his riverside apartment is built to withstand these pressures.

“There are a few areas of town that maybe have some damage from some of the flooding on some of the houses, but it’s been minimal here,” Cook said.

Some residents already had to evacuate. Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand said the flooding has been disruptive.

“We can only do this one day at a time, we can’t close roads that don’t need to be closed yet, that would be frustrating, then we can’t get access to everything that we can, but we are slowly seeing seepage over new roadways, we have quite a few new roads closed in town,” Durand said.

City officials are trying to remain proactive and urging people to stay away from the water.

“We’re making sure that if we need to sandbag a wall or make a retaining wall, we can do that a head of time to avoid erosion,” Sheeley said.

