Lane reduction on Broadway Avenue North starts Monday

Lane closure generic
Lane closure generic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A lane reduction in the southbound direction of Broadway Avenue North starts Monday.

The lane reduction on Broadway Avenue North will be from 5th Street NW to Civic Center drive and will last through April 28.

The sidewalk on the west side of Broadway Avenue will also be closed from 5th Street NW to Civic Center drive. Pedestrians will be routed to the sidewalk along the east side of the street.

The lane closure is related to work on the Bryk building downtown.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville High School investigates concerning message on bathroom wall
Flooding in Wabasha worsens
Mississippi River water levels continue to rise, flooding worsens in Wabasha
H&M
H&M at Apache Mall to close in June
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan.
Search for missing Winona woman continues, volunteers search Yucatan
Crash on Highway 14 near Byron, traffic backed up
UPDATE: Identity of man hospitalized after crash on Highway 14 in Byron released

Latest News

Road closed sign generic
Closure of 65th Street NW begins Monday
The congregation at Peace Church plans weekend celebration one year after devastating fire
Rochester church to host celebration one year after fire
Statewide tornado drills happening Thursday
Statewide tornado drills happening Thursday
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure