Lane reduction on Broadway Avenue North starts Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A lane reduction in the southbound direction of Broadway Avenue North starts Monday.

The lane reduction on Broadway Avenue North will be from 5th Street NW to Civic Center drive and will last through April 28.

The sidewalk on the west side of Broadway Avenue will also be closed from 5th Street NW to Civic Center drive. Pedestrians will be routed to the sidewalk along the east side of the street.

The lane closure is related to work on the Bryk building downtown.

